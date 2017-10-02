The Shooter Has Been Identified In The Killing Of More Than 50 In Las Vegas

Update as of 11:30am: 58 Dead & 515 Injured.

At least 50 people are dead and more 200 are injured in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip. The death toll marks the worst mass shooting in modern American history. It happened last night during a country music festival near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police killed the gunman, who was firing from a room on the 32nd floor of the hotel. He’s identified as a 64-year-old Las Vegas man named Stephen Paddock. His companion, Marilou Danley, is now in police custody being questioned. Reports say she worked at Mandalay Bay. IF you’re concerned about someone’s well being who’s in Vegas, please call this number:

866-535-5654