Shooting at New Jersey Art Fest Injures 20, 1 Dead
New Jersey law enforcement investigating a shooting involving multiple shooters including an officer at an art festival that caused a stampede.
At least 20 people are injured and a suspect dead after a shooting at a cultural festival early this morning in Trenton, New Jersey.
A 13-year-old boy and three others are listed in critical condition.

It happened a little before 3:00 a.m. at the “Art All Night Trenton 2018” event.
Police say multiple people opened fire and an officer was involved. A 33-year-old male suspect is dead and another suspect is in custody at this hour.

Authorities have recovered several weapons from the crime scene.
Witnesses report hearing the shots before people started to run.

The Mercer County’s Prosecutors Office Homicide Task Force is investigating.

