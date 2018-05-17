Should people in America be required to speak English?

An attorney buying lunch at “Fresh Kitchen” on Madison Avenue thinks so. He threatened to call immigration officials because the workers were speaking Spanish to customers, not English.

`I pay for their welfare!` cried attorney Aaron Schlossberg during his Madison Ave. meltdown.

In the video, which has been viewed more than one-million-times, the cafe’s manager tries to calm down the customer.

Mayor de Blasio tweeted the eight-point-six-million-people who call New York City home speak more than 200 languages, they’re all New Yorkers and are all welcome here.

Schlossberg, 42, is a registered Republican and 2016 donor of $500 to President Trump’s campaign. His company bio claims he is fluent in Spanish and conversational in French.

The post Should People in America be Required to Speak English? appeared first on 850 WFTL.