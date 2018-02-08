Signing Day Surprise!

Her sons picks Florida and it’s obvious, mom is NOT happy! The mother of one of the country’s top high school football prospects got up and walked away when her son announced his decision to attend the University of Florida instead of Alabama during national signing day. Jacob Copeland, a wide receiver from Escambia was surrounded by several people as he decided on his college future – most of whom were wearing either Alabama or Tennessee gear. As Copeland grabbed the Florida hat and announced he would play for the Gators and his mother–who was wearing an Alabama sweatshirt–got up and walked away. “I couldn’t go with my mom, I wanted to go with my heart,” Copeland said, adding he felt most welcomed at Florida. Copeland and his mother were seen later hugging moments later,