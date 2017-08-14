Silly, Yet Delicious Holiday Alert: Creamsicle Day

Creamsicle Day is celebrated annually on August 14 & honors a refreshing & delicious treat! The original creamsicles were made of vanilla ice cream covered by iced orange juice. In recent years, creative ice cream makers have replaced the outer orange fruit juice layer with other flavors like blueberry, strawberry, and grape, just to name a few.

While Creamsicle is a brand name of the popular frozen treat in the US, any ice cream covered by a layer of iced fruit juice on a flat wooden stick is popularly called a creamsicle.

Looking for ways to celebrate? Treat the kids with a delicious creamsicle when they get home from their first day of school! Make your own creamsicles and share them with family and friends. A great recipe video is above, but perhaps you may even experiment with other flavors.

Maybe you’d like to indulge in the more adult version….check out this yummy cocktail recipe!