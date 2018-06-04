Simon Cowell Doesn’t Have A Cell Phone

These days, everywhere you go people seem to have their nose buried in their cellphones. It’s even become an addiction for some, so Simon Cowell decided to take a stand.

Cowell gave up using his cell phone and has been phone-free for about 10 months now, almost an entire year. Ditching the phone has helped him become more aware of the people around him, and has boosted his mental health and happiness.

What’s the longest you could go without your cell phone? Do you think cellphones are bad for us?

TV mogul Simon Cowell ditched his phone nearly a year ago, calling it 'so good for my mental health' https://t.co/OPDJ0hT4sM — CNBC (@CNBC) June 3, 2018