Simon Pushes the Golden Buzzer! By Beth | Jun 9, 2018 @ 2:40 PM Michael Ketterer, a pediatric mental health nurse from East Tennessee, who currently lives in Orange County, CA with his wife and six kids, who all came from the foster care system, gets the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell!