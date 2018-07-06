Singer Chris Brown Arrested After WPB Performancer
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 6, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

Singer Chris Brown was arrested last night after a performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.
He is facing battery charges in Hillsborough County, Florida.

29 year old Brown was wanted on a felony battery warrant stemming from an incident in Tampa in April 2017.
Police say he punched a photographer during an appearance at a club.
After being booked into jail around 11:00 p.m., Brown posted two thousand dollars bond and was released.

The post Singer Chris Brown Arrested After WPB Performancer appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Singer Chris Brown Arrested During WPB Performance Boynton Beach Man Claims He was Assaulted for Flying His “Trump Flag” WPB Police Investigate Shooting on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard Former Navy SEAL Assisting In Thai Soccer Team Rescue Dies From Lack Of Oxygen The News You Need To Know In A Minute 7/6/18 Police Search for Suspect who Murdered Local Actress
Comments