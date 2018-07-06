Singer Chris Brown Arrested After WPB Performancer

Singer Chris Brown was arrested last night after a performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach.

He is facing battery charges in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Singer Chris Brown is arrested in Florida: https://t.co/BC4gnj9cul — WSLS 10 (@wsls) July 6, 2018

29 year old Brown was wanted on a felony battery warrant stemming from an incident in Tampa in April 2017.

Police say he punched a photographer during an appearance at a club.

After being booked into jail around 11:00 p.m., Brown posted two thousand dollars bond and was released.

