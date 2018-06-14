Sir Paul Is Headed To Carpool Karaoke!
By Jennifer Ross
Jun 14, 2018 @ 5:56 AM
Singer/songwriter Paul McCartney performs on stage at the Prudential Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

A big win for James Corden!  After speculation and buzz that came from people seeing James Corden and Paul McCartney hanging out last week in Liverpool, England, we have confirmation that it was for an upcoming edition of Carpool Karaoke. The news was released Wednesday morning with a picture of the two embracing in front of a Range Rover. Corden tweeted, “I can’t wait for you all to see this. It was a day that will live with me forever.” The segment will air during Corden’s Late Late Show visit to London next week.

