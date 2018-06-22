Sir Paul Stops By Carpool Karaoke
By Jennifer Ross
|
Jun 22, 2018 @ 5:49 AM

James Corden went to Liverpool for a special day with Paul McCartney! The 2 spent the day exploring the city where Paul grew up, visiting his childhood home where he wrote music with John Lennon, performing songs in a local pub and of course driving around singing a few of Paul’s biggest hits. In the middle of the segment Paul did a surprise show at a local pub in Liverpool.  He played “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da”, and “Hey Jude”. Paul McCartney took James to the house he grew up in as a kid, and told him the story of how he and John Lennon wrote “She Loves You” sitting there in the kitchen.

