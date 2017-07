If you have an Iphone, you need to try this. A cool trick is going around where you open Siri on your iPhone and say, “I see a little silhouetto of a man” . . . you know, from “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. And then Siri finishes the rest. And Siri doesn’t just read the lyrics verbatim . . . she substitutes “assistant” for “boy” in the line “I’m just a poor boy, nobody loves me.”