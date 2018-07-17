Six Shot in Riviera Beach, One Dead

Riviera Beach police said 6 people were shot last night and a 22-year-old woman was killed.

Two other victims are in critical condition. Police said the six people were standing in a group around 10:20 near the intersection of Ave Z and West 23rd St when the gunman approached and opened fire, shooting all of them.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Woman killed, 5 men hurt in Riviera Beach shooting https://t.co/wkkBKCAVhJ pic.twitter.com/slFZLekhSw — WPTV (@WPTV) July 17, 2018

Police are not releasing information about the suspect or the motive for the shooting it at this time.

