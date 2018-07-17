Six Shot in Riviera Beach, One Dead
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Riviera Beach police said 6 people were shot last night and a 22-year-old woman was killed.
Two other victims are in critical condition. Police said the six people were standing in a group around 10:20 near the intersection of Ave Z and West 23rd St when the gunman approached and opened fire, shooting all of them.
Police are still searching for the gunman.

Police are not releasing information about the suspect or the motive for the shooting it at this time.

