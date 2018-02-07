If You Slow Down Adele, Will You Hear Sam Smith?
By Beth
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

There’s a new question out that has fans of Adele and Sam Smith scratching their head for answers. The question is, “if you slow down an Adele record do you actually get Sam Smith?”
This is the question some 3 million people have tried to answer on Twitter.
A seeker of the truth by the name of Jesse took to Twitter and slowed down Adele’s “Hello” on a turntable and when you listen it does kinda sorta sound like Sam Smith. Or does it?
Try it for yourself and see if you can hear the similarities.

