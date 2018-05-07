Small Plane Crashes on Railroad Tracks in Vero Beach

A small plane crash landed onto some railroad tracks in Vero Beach Monday morning. Fortunately no trains were scheduled in that area for the next few hours.

The two people on board the Piper PA-28 survived the crash and are expected to be okay, according to Vero Beach Police.

The crash happened along U.S.1 near 26th Street delaying traffic along U.S. 1 according to police.

“Looks like he lost power on final and couldn’t make it to the runway,” John Mallory told CBS12. “He turned to the north lined up with U.S. 1 and then went right over the poles and landed on the tracks hard.”

According to the FAA the plane is registered to the Paris Air Flight School.

According to police,even though no trains are scheduled for now, the department contacted with Florida East Coast Railroad to let them know there is a plane on the tracks.

