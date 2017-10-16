She smiles for mug shot during drug bust

Drug-sniffing dogs did their job and Melissa Etheridge was busted at the Canadian-North Dakota border with marijuana oil. She uses it to manage pain for cancer, it’s legal in California where she lives, but not in North Dakota. Another classic rocker, Todd Rundgren, was also busted for pot recently at the same border crossing. Do you think the laws should be relaxed or universalized, so there’s no more confusion between U.S. states? Do you think Etheridge smiled on purpose as a sort of F-you or was she just high or feeling friendly?