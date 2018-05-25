Smokable Medical Marijuana Now Allowed in Florida

A local judge has voted to remove the ban on smokable medical marijuana in the state of Florida.

Leon County Circuit Court Judge Karen Gievers removed the ban Friday in favor of People United for Medical Marijuana and two patients challenging the ban.

Medical marijuana use became legal in the state of Florida in 2016, however, governor Rick Scott signed an amendment soon after that banned marijuana that could be smoked.

The legislature then enacted laws that banned the sale of smoking products, saying that poses a health risk in 2017 forcing patients to use other methods such as vaping, oils, sprays, foods, and tinctures, which many users have complained have caused them problems.

The plaintiffs also argued that the amendment’s language only inhibits smoking in public places, therefore users should be able to purchase the products and smoke them in the privacy of their own home or in private places in general.

