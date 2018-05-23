SNAKES ALIVE OR DEAD!
By Jennifer Ross
|
May 23, 2018 @ 6:27 AM

We’re going to get our licenses!   The snake hunt is on and going well!  One snake at a time, 25-professional python hunters have caught more than 1-thousand in just 1 year, and they recently passed the 1000th mark!  Yippee!  The South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program’s hunt has by far been the most effective program yet. Hunters captured nearly a mile and a half worth of snakes so far. This program pays the hunters hourly and bonuses for them based on size. Extra for uncovering a nest.  The snakes have decimated the ecosystem in the Everglades, competing with the natural predators food source.

