SNAKES ALIVE OR DEAD!

We’re going to get our licenses! The snake hunt is on and going well! One snake at a time, 25-professional python hunters have caught more than 1-thousand in just 1 year, and they recently passed the 1000th mark! Yippee! The South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program’s hunt has by far been the most effective program yet. Hunters captured nearly a mile and a half worth of snakes so far. This program pays the hunters hourly and bonuses for them based on size. Extra for uncovering a nest. The snakes have decimated the ecosystem in the Everglades, competing with the natural predators food source.