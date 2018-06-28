Sneaky Snake By Jennifer Ross | Jun 28, 2018 @ 7:10 AM Can you imagine finding this when you turn on your car wipers? Holy ____ An Arizona man got quite a surprise when he was driving. He spotted something slithering out from underneath the hood. #jenandbill#slitherythings#snakes#yikes SHARE RELATED CONTENT Oh Deer…Said This Cow Jenna Dewan teaches Jimmy Fallon ‘Rhythm Nation’ dance moves Labyrinth (1986) MNM Theatre Company Presents: I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change Janet Jackson to receive another high honor Dunkin Donuts Releases Donut Fries