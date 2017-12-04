SNL’s female cast takes on sexual harassment with music video

The women of “Saturday Night Live” hit back at the widespread news of sexual harassment allegations with a “Welcome to Hell” skit to remind us that none of these allegations ― as shocking as they may be ― is actually anything new.

“Hey there, boys, we know the last couple months have been insane,” Cecily Strong says while referring to the reports of rape, harassment and other misconduct against high-profile men since the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke.

Flashbacks included scenes of women’s suffrage, witch burning and a male-dominated workplace reminiscent of the TV show “Mad Men.

Leslie Jones also stepped in to remind everyone that “it’s like a million times worse for a woman of color.”

Viewers quickly took to social media to applaud the women’s work, with several calling it the anthem we need right now.