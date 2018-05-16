So What Are The Drunkest Cities In America?

Want to party? Than you need to head to Wisconsin. (Tracy St. George what is wrong with your home state?) A new study looked at the binge drinking rates in the 381 biggest cities in the country . . and all 10 of the drunkest cities are concentrated in one very specific region. And they are . . .Green Bay, Wisconsin . . . Eau Claire, Wisconsin . . . Appleton, Wisconsin . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . Fargo, North Dakota . . . Oshkosh, Wisconsin . . . Missoula, Montana . . . Grand Forks, North Dakota . . . Wausau, Wisconsin . . . and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

And here are the 10 driest cities in the country . . . Provo, Utah . . . St. George, Utah . . . Beckley, West Virginia . . . Jackson, Tennessee . . . Charleston, West Virginia . . . Logan, Utah . . . Morristown, Tennessee . . . Parkersburg, West Virginia . . . Pine Bluff, Arkansas . . . and Cleveland, Tennessee.