SoFla man accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into prisons

A South Florida resident is accused of plotting to smuggle a form of synthetic marijuana in federal prisons, according to The Miami Herald.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons came across a package containing Adb-Fubinaca, a cannabinoid that was sent to inmates a year ago.

Danny Angel Rodriguez, 46, allegedly soaked legal papers with a liquid form of cannabis that would allow inmates to get high when it is swallowed.

FBI agents say that Rodriguez sent a total of 33 such packages to prisons across the country.

He used the names of real criminal defense lawyers from this region to stay under the radar, as he was released from prison two years ago after 22 years for pistol-whipping a judge and for numerous firearms convictions.

Rodriguez and an accomplice, Lucia Mendez, reportedly created legal packets naming seven attorneys, and built a website around those lawyers, The Herald reports.

According to the affidavit, “Once the packets were created, the documents were impregnated (soaked) with the narcotic and mailed to numerous federal inmates throughout the United States. Rodriguez often mailed the packages himself, and Mendez accepted payment and laundered those payments through personal business bank accounts.”

Mendez, who pleaded guilty in May, is now working with authorities as they build a case against Rodriguez.

