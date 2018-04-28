Some Major Star Power on Board for the Secret Garden

We’re learning more about who will take on the roles for the movie adaptation of the children’s book The Secret Garden.

Colin Firth and Julie Walters will lead the cast for the movie based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Filming on the movie is slated to start in the UK in the coming days.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer Jack Thorne will be writing the movie’s script.

The story follows a young orphaned girl called Mary Lennox, played by Dixie Egerickx, who is sent from India to England to live with her uncle Archibald Craven.

Did you read the book as a child? Are you excited to see it in its cinematic form? Colin will play Archibald, while Julie will play Mrs. Madlock, the head housekeeper. Other cast members include Isis Davis, Edan Hayhurst, and Amir Wilson.

Colin Firth, Julie Walters to star in ‘The Secret Garden’ for Studiocanal, Heyday https://t.co/oVkeeW1OB3 pic.twitter.com/MIZbDIvZH5 — Screen International (@Screendaily) April 27, 2018