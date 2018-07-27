Some New Details on ‘Buffy’ Reboot

The showrunner for the reboot of Buffy The Vampire Slayer says the show will follow a new slayer.

New showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen is confirming that the new series will not replace Gellar in the main role. Instead, the show will focus on a new slayer.

In a tweet written on Thursday, Owusu-Breen said the show couldn’t replace it’s former stars from the original.

She added: “Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later…And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…And that’s all I can say.”

Will a whole new cast breathe new life into the show? Or is it impossible for the reboot to stack up to the original? Will members of the old cast make appearances in the reboot?