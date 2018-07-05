Some Of The Craziest Ice Cream Flavors Across The Country

It is officially summer and really freakin’ hot, so bring on the ice cream!

Sure, you can settle for the classics like vanilla and chocolate. But after you hear some of the flavors you can buy around the country, you may want to experiment…

At Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, which has locations across the US, you can get the “Goat Cheese with Red Cherries” flavor, which essentially tastes like cherry cheesecake. Or how about the Pink Lemonade flavored ice cream topped with pop rocks that you can get in Queens, New York?

If you’re looking for something a little less sweet, a store in Cleveland Ohio offers some vanilla with siracha sauce. Or some “Ghost Pepper Peppermint”, which you can get at a shop in Washington.

Some places even offer flavors that sound like they shouldn’t be ice cream flavors at all, like the “Dill Pickle” flavor you can get in North Dakota or the ice cream with chopped and cooked lobster you can get in Massachusets and Maine.

What’s your go-to ice cream flavor? If you could create any kind of ice cream, what would you make?