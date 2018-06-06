Someone Took A Knee During The Anthem At Trump’s “Celebration Of America”

On Tuesday, instead of meeting with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, President Trump held a “Celebration of America” ceremony featuring performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America”.

But cameras found at least two people on the White House lawn who took a knee during the anthem. One of them was reportedly booed by the people around them.

On Monday, Trump said he cancelled the Eagles’ visit because they “disagree” with him about standing for the national anthem, even though no Eagle took a knee last year.

Do you think Trump will find out about the two kneelers?

Was Trump’s “Celebration of America” an important patriotic statement or just a waste of time?

