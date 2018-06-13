Songs to Avoid While Pregnant

Studies show that listening to music while your pregnant can be beneficial to your unborn baby. Fetuses especially have positive reactions when listening to classical music. But some music has the opposite effect.

Scientists at the Institute Marques in Barcelona studied the mouth and tongue movements of over 300 fetuses between 18 and 38 weeks. The babies were exposed to 15 songs in all different genres. Classical music got the highest positive reaction at 84%, today’s hits got 79%, and rock music only got a 59%.

Some of the music that triggered the most negative reactions was Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and Adele’s “Someone Like You”.

What kind of music do you like listening to with your kids?