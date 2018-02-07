Songwriters Hall of Fame will induct some heavyweights

The 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame class will have some powerful names joining the ranks.

John Mellencamp, Jermaine Dupri, Alan Jackson and Kool And The Gang lead the class.

Dupri will become only the second Hip-Hop act inducted although he has written huge Pop and R&B songs for the likes of Usher and Mariah Carey.

Mellencamp is already a member of the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame. Jackson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last year. To be eligible, an artist must have written songs for at least 20 years.

What do you think of the list? Do you think songwriting is a lost art?

