‘Sopranos’, ‘Goodfellas’ actor Frank Vincent dies

Veteran actor Frank Vincent has passed away at the age of 78 from complications during heart surgery. He had suffered a heart attack last week, which is why he was undergoing the procedure, according to TMZ. The actor was best known for his role on the hit TV show The Sopranos, though he also had notable roles in Martin Scorsese films such as Goodfellas, Casino, and Raging Bull. He played gangster Billy Batts in Goodfellas, where he uttered the memorable line, “Go home and get your shine box!”

Frank leaves behind his wife, Kathleen Vincent, his stuntman son Anthony Vincent, and two other grown children, as well as many adoring fans.

