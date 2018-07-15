Sorry Crocs, I’m Gonna Pass.

Some may think it’s hard to be considered ‘high fashioned’ while wearing Crocs, but think again.

If the flat bulky Croc style isn’t for you, how about some Croc high-heels? Are you kidding me?!

You can now buy Crocs with a thick 3-inch heel that come in gray and black…..if I see someone in these, I might trip them.

While this is some fun news, people are questioning the new design. A lot of the Croc shoe appeal is its comfort, but adding a heel will sure take away that comfort, so will these really make it as a product? We’ll see.

Would you rock some high-heeled crocs?