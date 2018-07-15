Sorry Crocs, I’m Gonna Pass.
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 15, 2018 @ 12:10 PM

Some may think it’s hard to be considered ‘high fashioned’ while wearing Crocs, but think again.

If the flat bulky Croc style isn’t for you, how about some Croc high-heels? Are you kidding me?!

You can now buy Crocs with a thick 3-inch heel that come in gray and black…..if I see someone in these, I might trip them.

While this is some fun news, people are questioning the new design. A lot of the Croc shoe appeal is its comfort, but adding a heel will sure take away that comfort, so will these really make it as a product? We’ll see.

Would you rock some high-heeled crocs?

