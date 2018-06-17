Sources: Trump associate and Russian national met in Miami to swap Clinton info for money

A former campaign consultant and close friend of President Trump met with a Russian national in Sunny Isles, near Miami, during the 2016 campaign to offer damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in exchange for $2 million, according to The Washington Post and other sources.

Roger Stone, who refused to pay, says that he told the man, who called himself Henry Greenberg, “You don’t understand Donald Trump, he doesn’t pay for anything.”

Stone and Trump campaign communications adviser Michael Caputo believe that the meeting was set up by law enforcement officials, because Greenberg claimed in immigration documents that he had worked as an informant for the FBI in the past.

The alleged meeting is now under review as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s part in the 2016 election.

The May 2016 meeting came a few weeks after Trump’s campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, told an Australian diplomat that he believed Russia had information about Clinton. It was also two weeks before Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who also reportedly offered information about Clinton.

Since leaving the campaign, Stone’s relationship with Trump has not been as close, according to sources.

