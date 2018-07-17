South FL woman left out of will accused of murdering mom

Gabriela Perero,53, is accused of beating her 85-year-old mother to death after learning she would not be receiving an inheritance from her.

The incident occurred July 12., at the victim, Luisa Perero’s, Fort Lauderdale condo.

Luisa Perero died as a result of her injuries the next day.

The 53-year-old suspect was taken into custody following her mother’s death.

Gabriela Perero told investigators she’d become enraged after learning that her siblings would receive an inheritance and she would not, according to a police report.

She allegedly pushed her mother to the floor, grabbed her by the arms and “ripped her skin off,” before cleaning her mother up, placing her in bed and calling 911.

Police charged Perero with premeditated murder and aggravated battery on a person over 65.

She was denied bond, Monday.

