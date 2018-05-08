South Florida Cities Named Among Most Dangerous in America
By 850 WFTL
|
May 8, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

Several South Florida cities have the disturbing distinction of being among the most dangerous in the country for violent crime.

The list was complied by the national Council for Home Safety and Security.  Two cities in Miami-Dade County, Opa-Locka and Florida City rank 3rd and 4th on the list  based on the per capita incidence of violent crime.

Miami ranks 94th.

Other South Florida cities making the “Top 100 Most Dangerous” list include Belle Glade, Homestead, Riviera Beach, Lake Worth, and Fort Pierce.

East St. Louis tops the list.

The post South Florida Cities Named Among Most Dangerous in America appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Teacher Appreciation Week Deals and Specials Attorney For Corey Jones’ Family Sounds Off on Hearing to Dismiss Charges Against “Killer Cop” Oliver North New NRA President The News You Need To Know In A Minute 5/8/18 George Zimmerman In Trouble Again UF President Apologizes For Aggressive Usher Who Yanked Graduating Students Off Stage
Comments