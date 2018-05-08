South Florida Cities Named Among Most Dangerous in America

Several South Florida cities have the disturbing distinction of being among the most dangerous in the country for violent crime.

The list was complied by the national Council for Home Safety and Security. Two cities in Miami-Dade County, Opa-Locka and Florida City rank 3rd and 4th on the list based on the per capita incidence of violent crime.

Miami ranks 94th.

Other South Florida cities making the “Top 100 Most Dangerous” list include Belle Glade, Homestead, Riviera Beach, Lake Worth, and Fort Pierce.

East St. Louis tops the list.

