South Florida couple is accused of pulling a “fast one” at fast-food restaurants by paying for meals with fake bills and pocketing the real change.

Martin County deputies say they arrested 19-year-old Jeffrey Robinson, of Pompano Beach, and 21-year-old Priscilla Corpus, of North Lauderdale, Thursday.

South Florida couple arrested after counterfeit spending spree at fast-food restaurants – WPLG Local 10 https://t.co/ImzJ1j1unk — iNewMarket (@jng_investments) July 6, 2018

Investigators say Corpus would go to fast food restaurants and use fake $20 and $50-dollar bills to buy food, then pocket the real bills she received as change.

Robinson is the alleged getaway driver.

Both face charges of possessing forged bills and uttering a forged instrument.

The post South Florida Couple Accused Of Passing Fake Bills for Fast-Food appeared first on 850 WFTL.