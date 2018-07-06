South Florida Couple Accused Of Passing Fake Bills for Fast-Food
By 850 WFTL
Jul 6, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

South Florida couple is accused of pulling a “fast one” at fast-food restaurants by paying for meals with fake bills and pocketing the real change.

Martin County deputies say they arrested 19-year-old Jeffrey Robinson, of Pompano Beach, and 21-year-old Priscilla Corpus, of North Lauderdale, Thursday.

Investigators say Corpus would go to fast food restaurants and use fake $20 and $50-dollar bills to buy food, then pocket the real bills she received as change.
Robinson is the alleged getaway driver.

Both face charges of possessing forged bills and uttering a forged instrument.

