South Florida Home to Worst Places to Live in U.S.
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 20, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

A new study says three of the worst places to live in the United States are in Miami Dade County.

The financial news and commentary website “24/7 Wall Street” compiled a list of the “50 Worst Places to Live in the U.S.”

Homestead is 14th on the list, followed by Miami Beach at 25th and Miami, the “Magic City” at 42nd.

Tallahassee, Daytona Beach and Gainesville also made the list.

The rankings are based on categories including crime, the economy, education, health and infrastructure.

