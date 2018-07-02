South Florida Resident: “Iguana Tastes Like Chicken”

Iguana tastes like chicken…just ask Jessica Simpson who is an expert on other things that taste like chicken.

Reports have been popping up across the state about people eating iguanas to help control the population.

South Florida resident Brittany Peters is one of those people. Iguana eaters call them “chicken of the trees,” because they say the lizards taste like chicken and contains more protein.

Chicken of the trees: Eating South Florida’s iguanas https://t.co/er08WwfnRh pic.twitter.com/IloU8f3sLw — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 29, 2018

Other countries have declared them endangered because they have been eating the iguanas for such a long time. It’s legal to kill iguanas in Florida, but state law requires that the killings be done in a humane manner.

