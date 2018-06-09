South Florida’s Economy Ranks as One of the Largest in the World
Jun 9, 2018

A new report from the U.S. Conference of Mayors shows that South Florida’s $340 billion economy ranks as one of the 50 largest in the world, even beating out actual countries on the list. This includes the counties of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach, holding the 12th largest economy in the United States. This puts Florida right behind Hong Kong, which has a $341 billion economy and ahead of Ireland, with a $333 billion economy.

ATTOM Data Solutions, which looks at home equity in the first quarter, reports the sunshine state ranking 12th in the U.S. and 24.6 percent of all properties with a mortgage are considered “equity rich.”

