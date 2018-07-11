Southwest Airlines will stop serving peanuts on flights

You won’t be getting those blue packages of salty peanuts on Southwest Airlines anymore. The airline announced they will stop serving peanuts on flights due to allergy concerns. Southwest has used the peanuts in past marketing campaigns saying the airline’s low fares was like flying for peanuts. In a statement to USA Today, Southwest said, “Peanuts forever will be part of Southwest’s history and DNA. However, to ensure the best on-board experience for everyone, especially for customers with peanut-related allergies, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue serving peanuts on all flights beginning August 1.” Southwest will continue to give out free snacks. Pretzels, anyone? Do you or someone you know have a peanut allergy? Is this good news for you/them?