Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing for Broken Window

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Newark from Chicago made an emergency landing Wednesday due to a broken window.

Flight No. 957 made an emergency landing in Cleveland, Ohio just before 11 a.m. — two hours after taking off, according to Flight View.

Pictures posted on Twitter show a gaping hole in one of the Boeing 737-700’s windows.

@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018

Southwest issued a statement saying that the plane’s flight crew “made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.”

“The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland,” the statement read.

The harrowing situation comes two weeks after a woman was nearly sucked out a Southwest flight when an engine exploded midair, causing shrapnel to shatter the plane’s window.

