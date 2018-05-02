Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing for Broken Window
By 850 WFTL
May 2, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Newark from Chicago made an emergency landing Wednesday due to a broken window.

Flight No. 957 made an emergency landing in Cleveland, Ohio just before 11 a.m. — two hours after taking off, according to Flight View.

Pictures posted on Twitter show a gaping hole in one of the Boeing 737-700’s windows.

Southwest issued a statement saying that the plane’s flight crew “made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane.”

“The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland,” the statement read.

The harrowing situation comes two weeks after a woman was nearly sucked out a Southwest flight when an engine exploded midair, causing shrapnel to shatter the plane’s window.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwest Airlines jet blew the engine at 32,000 feet and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window, setting off a desperate scramble by passengers to save a woman from getting sucked out. She later died, and seven others were injured. (NTSB via AP)

 

 

