Southwest to start flying to Hawaii

Aloha, for less? Southwest Airlines announced upcoming service to Hawaii.

Southwest will start selling tickets to Hawaii sometime next year and they say they will offer fares lower than what other airlines are charging.

Southwest hasn’t identified routes from the mainland to Hawaii yet, but their large presence in California could be a sign that a lot of the service will originate from there.

Some airline experts don’t think the fares will be that much different but Southwest said they will offer cheaper seats to Hawaii.

What do you think? Would you fly to Hawaii on Southwest? How cheap do you think the tickets will be?