SpaceX Lands $130 Million Military Launch Contract

SpaceX’s pride and joy, the Falcon Heavy rocket, has won U.S. Air Force certification after only one launch. The Department of Defense revealed yesterday that the $130 million contract is to launch the Air Force Space Command-52 satellite into orbit.

The military said SpaceX beat out another bid, although it did not specify the competing company or provide further details on the competing offer.

The work for the contract is expected to be complete in just over two years.

“SpaceX is pleased to continue offering the American taxpayer the most cost-effective, reliable launch services for vital national security space missions,” Gwynne Shotwell, the company’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Falcon Heavy’s scheduled second flight is the Air Force’s Space Test Program Flight 2 set to launch in October. Will SpaceX continue to have a dominant position in the commercial launch market? Do you see a strong competitor any time soon dipping into their share of the market?

