SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral

A powerful communications satellite is now in orbit after being launched successfully aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station overnight.
Liftoff came at 12:45 a.m. Eastern time, following a four-day delay because of undisclosed technical issues.
This satellite will provide the Asia-Pacific area, Australia and the Middle East with things like direct-to-home video, high-speed data relay, maritime and aircraft connectivity and broadband.
SpaceX made no attempt to recover the first-stage booster, which was being used for the second time.
It was an older model that’s being phased out in favor of a new generation of boosters that can be reused 50 to 60 times.
