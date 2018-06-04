SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 4, 2018 @ 8:03 AM

A powerful communications satellite is now in orbit after being launched successfully aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station overnight.

Liftoff came at 12:45 a.m. Eastern time, following a four-day delay because of undisclosed technical issues.

This satellite will provide the Asia-Pacific area, Australia and the Middle East with things like direct-to-home video, high-speed data relay, maritime and aircraft connectivity and broadband.

SpaceX made no attempt to recover the first-stage booster, which was being used for the second time.

It was an older model that’s being phased out in favor of a new generation of boosters that can be reused 50 to 60 times.

Do you think satellite technology has the potential to blanket the world with wireless high-speed internet and other data services or is the future really in cellular service?

The post SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Bill Clinton Has Not Apologized Personally to Monica Lewinsky #MeToo Gas Leak Capped After Evacuation of Businesses in Royal Palm Beach Former BSO Resource Officer Scot Peterson Finally Speaks Two Found Dead in Car Outside Store Near WPB The News You Need To Know In A Minute 6/4/18 Jimmy Fallon Speaks at MSD Graduation, Secret Announcement From Survivors Today
Comments