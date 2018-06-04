SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Cape Canaveral

A powerful communications satellite is now in orbit after being launched successfully aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station overnight.

Liftoff came at 12:45 a.m. Eastern time, following a four-day delay because of undisclosed technical issues.

This satellite will provide the Asia-Pacific area, Australia and the Middle East with things like direct-to-home video, high-speed data relay, maritime and aircraft connectivity and broadband.

SpaceX made no attempt to recover the first-stage booster, which was being used for the second time.

It was an older model that’s being phased out in favor of a new generation of boosters that can be reused 50 to 60 times.

Do you think satellite technology has the potential to blanket the world with wireless high-speed internet and other data services or is the future really in cellular service?

