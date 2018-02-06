SpaceX Ready to Launch Falcon Heavy Rocket with Tesla Roadster Cargo

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is giving 50-50 odds that his Falcon Heavy Rocket with Tesla Roadster payload will explode on liftoff during today’s launch.

The launch window is scheduled from 1:30-4:30 EST and the weather is cooperating. So barring any technical glitches the world’s most powerful rocket

will be launched into space.

Musk’s goal is to put a car in orbit around Mars.

Musk says today’s launch is “guaranteed to be exciting, one way or another.”

The 230-foot tall rocket features three boosters and 27 engines and SpaceX says it will be the most powerful operational rocket in the world by a factor of two.

The Falcon Heavy is unmanned and is carrying a payload of Musk’s personal 2008 Tesla Roadster with a “Starman” mannequin in the driver’s seat, dressed in the spacesuit that astronauts will wear on SpaceX flights to the International Space Station.

