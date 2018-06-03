SpaceX to attempt rocket launch early Monday
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 3, 2018 @ 6:03 PM

If you’re a night owl, you’ll want to go outside and look up on Monday morning at 12:30 a.m.

That is when SpaceX plans to try again to launch another Falcon 9 rocket. This one is carrying a commercial communications satellite to increase “data connectivity services in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region, including rapidly growing markets such as India and Indonesia,” according to the website of SES, which owns the satellite.

The launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was postponed until Friday, and then until Monday, in order to run more tests on the rocket.

Monday’s launch window will last four hours, and forecasters say there is a 70 percent chance of favorable weather at Cape Canaveral at the scheduled time of launch. It would be SpaceX’s 11th launch of the year.

SpaceX Launches World’s Most Powerful Rocket

The post SpaceX to attempt rocket launch early Monday appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

U.S. and China threaten each other with more tariffs Suspect arrested after gunfire is heard near marathon in San Diego; threat contained UPDATED: School district, parents debate security as Jimmy Fallon speaks to MSD grads SoFla man accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into prisons Giuliani: Constitution allows Trump to pardon self in Russia probe Broward school district, parents debate security as MSD graduation looms
Comments