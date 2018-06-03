SpaceX to attempt rocket launch early Monday

If you’re a night owl, you’ll want to go outside and look up on Monday morning at 12:30 a.m.

That is when SpaceX plans to try again to launch another Falcon 9 rocket. This one is carrying a commercial communications satellite to increase “data connectivity services in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region, including rapidly growing markets such as India and Indonesia,” according to the website of SES, which owns the satellite.

The launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday, but was postponed until Friday, and then until Monday, in order to run more tests on the rocket.

Monday’s launch window will last four hours, and forecasters say there is a 70 percent chance of favorable weather at Cape Canaveral at the scheduled time of launch. It would be SpaceX’s 11th launch of the year.

