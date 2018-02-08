The Spice Girls Are Back! By Jennifer Ross | Feb 8, 2018 @ 6:01 AM Scary, Sporty, Ginger Posh, and Baby are hitting the road! TMZ says THE SPICE GIRLS are reuniting for a world tour that launches late this summer. And yes, Victoria Beckham will join them! #concert#jenandbill#SpiceGirls Related Content A Special Holiday For This Special Dog Check Out The Songs That Turn 20 This Year! OMG..Starbucks Is Offering You A Special Deal! Dirty Dancing with Chris Pratt and Chris Stapleton Baby Hears For The First Time A Snake With Rhythm