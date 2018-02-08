The Spice Girls Are Back!
By Jennifer Ross
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 6:01 AM

Scary, Sporty, Ginger Posh, and Baby are hitting the road!    TMZ says THE SPICE GIRLS are reuniting for a world tour that launches late this summer.  And yes, Victoria Beckham will join them!  

