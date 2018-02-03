Spice Girls reunion. Repeat. Spice Girls reunion
By Beth
|
Feb 3, 2018 @ 5:00 PM

Members of the Spice Girls showed up at Geri Halliwell’s London house with manager Simon Fuller. We are at full reunion alert.
According to Mirror, all of these people haven’t been in the same place together in six years.
The Sun speculates the ladies are on-board for a reunion which would include endorsement deals and a greatest hits compilation. Yes, even Victoria Beckham is ready to do this.
The group last appeared on stage together during the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.
Do you think they will do any new music or will this be an all retro thing? Should they go on tour?

 

 

Related Content

Harry Connick Jr. becomes a Saint for a day
Haagen Dazs releases 12 new flavors, some dairy-fr...
Dolly Parton sets two Guiness World Records
‘The Godfather’ trilogy is coming to N...
People are turning their eyebrows into Christmas t...
65 pounds of marijuana comes with Amazon order
Comments