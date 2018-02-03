Spice Girls reunion. Repeat. Spice Girls reunion

Members of the Spice Girls showed up at Geri Halliwell’s London house with manager Simon Fuller. We are at full reunion alert.

According to Mirror, all of these people haven’t been in the same place together in six years.

The Sun speculates the ladies are on-board for a reunion which would include endorsement deals and a greatest hits compilation. Yes, even Victoria Beckham is ready to do this.

The group last appeared on stage together during the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

Do you think they will do any new music or will this be an all retro thing? Should they go on tour?

BREAKING Spice Girls turn up to Geri Halliwell’s house as reunion rumours escalate https://t.co/UyLn8GYgIa pic.twitter.com/j8BuJF5FYt — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 2, 2018