Spider-like Spacecraft to Land on the Moon Next Year
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

An unmanned spacecraft built by Israel is expected to land on the moon by next year.

SpaceIL is a spider-like craft that is planned to lift-off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida in December.
The craft will then arrive at the moon on February 13th, 2019.
In addition to taking video and pictures, the spacecraft will conduct experiments on the moon’s magnetic field.

