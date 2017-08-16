Spurred by PETA, Jon Bon Jovi will sell vegan clothes

PETA is celebrating a decision by rocker Jon Bon Jovi to making his clothing line leather-free.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals tells NJ Advance Media that the 55-year-old rocker will now use vegan leather patches on its jeans and replace any animal skins with vegan versions.

Bon Jovi’s fashion line, called Hart N Dagger features $275 jeans T-shirts, cotton sweaters and denim “workshirts” in addition to accessories like a pendant necklace, metal cuff and cufflinks emblazoned with the brand’s logo.

Read more on the story here.

Does leather vs. non-leather and animal-rights play a role in your decision making when it comes to buying clothes?