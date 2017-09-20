What ‘SSSS’ means on your boarding pass

There are many things a traveler doesn’t want to see at the airport, long security lines, a ‘delayed’ sign on the departures board or a flight attendant checking bags into the hold at the boarding gate. But one of the biggest signs that you are about to have a nightmare journey is the letters ‘SSSS’ on your boarding pass. The code, which only applies if you are travelling to the US, means “Secondary Security Screening Selection.” It means that, like comedian Nazeem Hessain recently experienced, the passenger has been selected for additional screening by security. Officials will take a particular interest in you and your luggage; giving you a pat down, swabbing for explosive residue and opening up all of your bags. They may also require extra information to prove identity and a detailed run-down of all travel plans.