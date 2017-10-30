Stage and screen star Kevin Spacey comes out as gay

After apologizing to an actor known for his work in the Star Trek franchise, award-winning actor Kevin Spacey opened up about his life as a gay male.

Spacey apologized to fellow actor Anthony Rapp in the same post for an incident Rapp said occurred in 1986. Rapp, who went on to star in the Broadway musical “Rent,” was 14 at the time and starting his career.

Rapp described in an interview attending a party hosted by Spacey in which the actor picked him up, brought him to a bed and lay down on top of him after other guests left. Rapp, who said he had the impression Spacey was drunk, said he pushed him away and left.

The House of Cards star has refused to address speculation about his sexuality for many years.

Spacey won a Tony Award winner for “Lost in Yonkers.” He also served for 10 years as artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater company.