Star Trek Vodka Contains Alcohol ‘From Space’
By Beth
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 2:10 PM

If you’re a fan of the sci-fi television show, Star Trek then you will love “Ten-Forward” Vodka.

The vodka is named after the on-ship bar from the Starship Enterprise-D in The Next Generation the, “Ten Forward lounge”. Ten Forward Vodka, which is made by Silver Screen Bottling Company and CBS Consumer Products will be sent into earth’s mesosphere using a high-altitude balloon.

According to the brand, when it returns to land the Vodka will be, “carefully protected and blended into the stock of Ten-Forward Vodka ensuring that a portion of every bottle will contain vodka from space.”

If you want to “go where no man has gone before” you can pre-order “Ten-Forward” for $29.99.

If you had the chance would you travel to space?

